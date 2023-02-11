Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.89. Origin Energy shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 100 shares.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

