OriginTrail Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 75.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $157.65 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

