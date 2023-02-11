Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.83 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

