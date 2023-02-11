ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,169,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 15th total of 717,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,698.0 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORIX stock remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Friday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.