Osmosis Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $500.42 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

