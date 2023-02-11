Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 31.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.