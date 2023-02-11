Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OVCHY remained flat at $19.85 during trading hours on Friday. 21,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,704. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

