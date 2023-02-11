Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 31,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

About Ovid Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,580,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,516,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

