Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 1.3% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.43. 31,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
