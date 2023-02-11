Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $230,728.51 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $230,728.51 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,848.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00431902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00098184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00738884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00570285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,875,672 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

