Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCZ remained flat at $22.74 on Friday. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

