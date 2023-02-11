Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $25.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
