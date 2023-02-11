Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Cut by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after acquiring an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $139.92 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

