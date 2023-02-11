PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.49

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.59. PageGroup shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPGPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

