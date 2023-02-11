Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.38. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,764.40.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.