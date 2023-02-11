Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of DQJCY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.38.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.