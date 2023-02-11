Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of DQJCY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.