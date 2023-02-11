PancakeSwap 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.41 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00019175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $707.59 million and $41.41 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 370,361,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,093,445 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

