Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

