Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.79

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.79 and traded as high as C$30.96. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 788,773 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. Insiders acquired a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

