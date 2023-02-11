Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE PKE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 187,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

