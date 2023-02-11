Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Up 147.8% in January

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Parker Drilling Price Performance
Shares of PKDC stock remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Parker Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
About Parker Drilling
