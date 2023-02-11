Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) Short Interest Up 147.8% in January

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Parker Drilling Price Performance

Shares of PKDC stock remained flat at $7.10 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Parker Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Co engages in the provision of contract drilling and drilling-related services as well as rental tools and services. It operates through the Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services segment. The Drilling Services segment drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells for customers globally.

