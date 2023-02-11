Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.33

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.33 and traded as high as C$30.90. Parkland shares last traded at C$30.34, with a volume of 196,923 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.29.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.