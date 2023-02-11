Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.33

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.33 and traded as high as C$30.90. Parkland shares last traded at C$30.34, with a volume of 196,923 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$864,648.20.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
