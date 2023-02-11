Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 114.1% in January

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16. Patriot Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMETF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Patriot Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Eastmain, Lac Du Beryl, and Pontax. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.