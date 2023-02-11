Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.
Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
