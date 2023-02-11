Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
PTEN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.
Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
