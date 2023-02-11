Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

PTEN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.