Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

PAYC stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

