PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.