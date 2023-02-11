PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.87-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 118.5% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

