Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.09) on Thursday. Shield Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.10 ($0.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £19.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £32,647.65 ($39,244.68).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.