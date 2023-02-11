PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$7.20 EPS.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $176.20. 6,176,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.