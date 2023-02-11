PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.93.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $176.20 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.