Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth $115,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

