Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,235 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

