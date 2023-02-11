Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in January

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Shares of PYNKF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

