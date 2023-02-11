Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

Shares of PSHZF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. 31,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,774. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

