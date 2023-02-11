Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PFFVF remained flat at $185.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

