PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PG&E in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

