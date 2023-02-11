Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 418,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $855,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

