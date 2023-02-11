Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

