Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $157.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

