Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

