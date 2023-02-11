Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $417.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

