Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

