Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $145.10 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

