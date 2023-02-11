Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after acquiring an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

NYSE EW opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,975 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

