Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 29,934 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

