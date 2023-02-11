Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 461.8% from the January 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PEV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 141,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEV Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

