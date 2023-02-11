Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOC opened at $15.54 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

