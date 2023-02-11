Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
PPC opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.