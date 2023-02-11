Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 54.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.