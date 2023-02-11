Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.