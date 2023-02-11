Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

PTOC stock remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,288. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

